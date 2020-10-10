SI.com
"Manchester City really wanted to buy me." Shakhtar Donetsk striker says City attempted to bring him to the Premier League

Adam Booker

Ukranian news outlet Tribuna has reported comments from Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon, who claims that Manchester City had expressed an interest in him.

Solomon has even claimed that representatives from the Premier League side met with the player to negotiate a fee while he played for Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva - his first senior club prior to his move to Ukraine.

On the topic of these alleged negotiations, Solomon opened up to Tribuna, stating:

Manchester City really wanted to buy me. I even had a meeting with City representatives in Israel. At first, the president of Maccabi said that he wanted €5-6M for me. City were ready to pay this amount. But then he [Maccabi Petah Tikva president] said that for Man City, the price would be €10-12M. Then the English club curtailed the negotiations.”

Talk of City scouting out potential up and coming talent from all corners of the globe now comes as no surprise, given the scale of the City Football Group operation. The portfolio, which now consists of 10 clubs across the globe sees players picked up from an early age and developed at one of the clubs in the group before being spoken about as potential Manchester City talents, or being forwarded on for a healthy price tag.

The Israeli forward has scored six goals and provided five assists in all competitions in the 2019/20 season for Shakhtar Donetsk, including a goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

