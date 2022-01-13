Skip to main content

Manchester City Receive Attacking Boost as Striker Liam Delap Makes Return to Training

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have received a significant boost to their attacking options for the second-half of the season, as highly-rated academy striker Liam Delap has reportedly made a return to training after injury.

Some good news has finally landed this January for those associated with Manchester City, as the club look set to see the return of one of their most promising young stars. 

18-year-old striker Liam Delap came into the season with high hopes of making his way into the first-team picture, following the departure of the club's legendary striker Sergio Aguero - opening the door to up and coming strikers within the youth ranks. 

After a red-hot 2020/21 season in which Delap scored a remarkable 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances, the teenager was one of the first names on the aforementioned list for the club.

However, the current season has been plagued by injuries for Delap, with both ankle and hip issues seeing him make no appearances for the first-team, and only three for the Elite Development Squad. 

It was reported in late November that the striker suffered more setbacks to his injuries, which would see him miss a further few months of action. 

Thankfully for the Etihad club, Liam Delap is now set to return to training, as reported by MCFC Reserves and Academy on Twitter.

While the teenager came into the campaign with many believing he could be a candidate to fill the hole in the striker position, he will need plenty of time to regain match fitness before even training with the first team. 

Manchester City fans, and those around the club, will be eager to see the teenager retake the pitch in full fitness, as the past glimpses of his razor-sharp finishing in front of goal have left many wanting to see him feature for Pep Guardiola's senior squad. 

