Manchester City Receive Audacious Loan Offer From Non-League Ashton United For Star Striker

With the Premier League paused for the commencement of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Ashton United have attempted to lure Erling Haaland into joining the club on loan.

With Norway having missed out on qualification for this year's World Cup, Haaland is set to watch the tournament from the sofa as most of his Man City teammates battle it out on the world's biggest stage.

Based in Manchester, the team in the seventh division of English football confirmed that they have approached City over a 28-day loan for the superstar, which has certainly taken many fans by surprise.

The deal looks to be highly unlikely to happen, however. A striker, who has scored 23 goals in 18 appearances since joining the club in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, would drop down to a side that has only scored 23 goals as a team in 19 league games this season.

It is safe to say that Haaland's firepower could be of great benefit to the non-league club, as well as an attraction to the club for herds of football fans during the World Cup.

Ashton are awaiting a response from City, in the hope that the current Premier League champions agree to the proposed deal.

"It just makes sense," said manager Michael Clegg.

"City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks.

"We think he will be a great fit for us and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well."

