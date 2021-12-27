Man City Receive Crucial Information Concerning Riyad Mahrez Following Africa Cup of Nations Update

Pep Guardiola has received a major personnel boost ahead of the coming two games for Manchester City, following a fresh update concerning the Africa Cup of Nations.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing concern at several Premier League clubs regarding the loss of their African contingent to the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - which is set to take place in January and February 2022.

For Manchester City, this is set to see Algeria star and captain Riyad Mahrez head to the tournament and reduce Pep Guardiola's options in the attacking positions for a crucial part of the campaign.

However, a new update in recent hours has provided the Premier League champions with a major boost ahead of the next two games in the English top-flight in particular.

According to an exclusive report from Rob Harris of Associated Press, the release of players for the African Cup of Nations can now be delayed by clubs, allowing them to play for their respective teams up to January 3rd 2022 before joining up with their national teams.

For Manchester City, this means that Riyad Mahrez will likely be available for the upcoming away trip to Brentford on Wednesday 29th December, and the first game of 2022 - an away trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

As highlighted by Harris and AP, players were originally due to join up with their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday 27th December.

However, following talks between the CAF and FIFA, an agreement was reached to let clubs keep their players for matches until January 3rd, with the much-anticipated tournament beginning on January 9th in Cameroon.

This will almost certainly come as a major boost to Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff, who are looking to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League with consecutive wins at Brentford and Arsenal.

The availability of Riyad Mahrez will certainly go a long way in improving Manchester City's chances of taking up six points from a possible six in the next two matches.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra