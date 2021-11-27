Man City Receive EIGHT Nominations For Globe Soccer Awards
The Globe Soccer Awards, which began in 2010, are an annual awards ceremony celebrating the very best that football has to offer.
This year's 11th edition event is set to be held in Dubai, with people all around the world having the opportunity to vote from a list of nominees - and as expected, a lot of Manchester City players and officials make the list.
The Blues picked up their fifth Premier League title, fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and reached their first-ever Champions League final in 2021 and, as a direct result, have eight nominees across various categories.
Here are the full list of awards and nominees:
2021 Goalkeeper of the Year
Ederson
Other nominees:
- Thibaut Courtois
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Mike Maignan
- Emiliano Martínez
- Edouard Mendy
- Keylor Navas
- Manuel Neuer
- Jan Oblak
2021 Best Player of the Year
Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias
Other nominees:
- Cesar Azpilicueta
- Karim Benzema
- Federico Chiesa
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Bruno Fernandes
- Erling Haaland
- Jorginho
- Harry Kane
- N'Golo Kante
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Lewandowski
- Romelu Lukaku
- Marquinhos
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Thomas Muller
- Neymar
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Mohamed Salah
- Marco Verratti
2021 Best Club of the Year
Manchester City
Other nominees:
- Al Ahly
- Al Hilal
- Atlético Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea
- Flamengo
- Inter
- Lille
- Manchester United
- Palmeiras
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Pohang Steelers
- Ulsan Hyundai
- Villarreal
2021 Best Defender of the Year
Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker
Other nominees:
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Cesar Azpilicueta
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Giorgio Chiellini
- Marquinhos
- Antonio Rüdiger.
2021 Best Coach of the Year
Pep Guardiola
Other nominees:
- Antonio Conte
- Lluis Cortés
- Didier Deschamps
- Unai Emery
- Hansi Flick
- Christophe Galtier
- Kasper Hjulmand
- Roberto Mancini
- Lionel Scaloni
- Diego Simeone
- Gareth Southgate
- Tite
- Thomas Tuchel
Best Sporting Director of the Year
Txiki Begiristain
Other nominees:
- Piero Ausilio [Inter]
- Luís Campos [Lille]
- Roberto Olabe [Real Sociedad]
- Marc Overmars [Ajax]
