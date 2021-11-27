Man City Receive EIGHT Nominations For Globe Soccer Awards

Manchester City have received a staggering eight nominations for the upcoming 2021 Globe Soccer Awards, set to take place at the end of December.

The Globe Soccer Awards, which began in 2010, are an annual awards ceremony celebrating the very best that football has to offer.

This year's 11th edition event is set to be held in Dubai, with people all around the world having the opportunity to vote from a list of nominees - and as expected, a lot of Manchester City players and officials make the list.

The Blues picked up their fifth Premier League title, fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and reached their first-ever Champions League final in 2021 and, as a direct result, have eight nominees across various categories.

Here are the full list of awards and nominees:

2021 Goalkeeper of the Year

Ederson

Other nominees:

Thibaut Courtois

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mike Maignan

Emiliano Martínez

Edouard Mendy

Keylor Navas

Manuel Neuer

Jan Oblak

2021 Best Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias

Other nominees:

Cesar Azpilicueta

Karim Benzema

Federico Chiesa

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Bruno Fernandes

Erling Haaland

Jorginho

Harry Kane

N'Golo Kante

Joshua Kimmich

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Marquinhos

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Thomas Muller

Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Marco Verratti

2021 Best Club of the Year

Manchester City

Other nominees:

Al Ahly

Al Hilal

Atlético Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Flamengo

Inter

Lille

Manchester United

Palmeiras

Paris Saint-Germain

Pohang Steelers

Ulsan Hyundai

Villarreal

2021 Best Defender of the Year

Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker

Other nominees:

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Cesar Azpilicueta

Leonardo Bonucci

Giorgio Chiellini

Marquinhos

Antonio Rüdiger.

2021 Best Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola

Other nominees:

Antonio Conte

Lluis Cortés

Didier Deschamps

Unai Emery

Hansi Flick

Christophe Galtier

Kasper Hjulmand

Roberto Mancini

Lionel Scaloni

Diego Simeone

Gareth Southgate

Tite

Thomas Tuchel

Best Sporting Director of the Year

Txiki Begiristain

Other nominees:

Piero Ausilio [Inter]

Luís Campos [Lille]

Roberto Olabe [Real Sociedad]

Marc Overmars [Ajax]

