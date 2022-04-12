Manchester City Receive Key Fitness Boost Ahead of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Ties

Cole Palmer trained with the Manchester City first-team squad on Monday after returning from injury with trip to Madrid looming for Pep Guardiola's men in midweek, it has been confirmed.

Manchester City have had the good fortune to stay relatively healthy in terms of first-team fitness since the start of the season.

While many members of the starting XI earlier in the campaign were slow to return from the off-season - owing largely to the demands on individuals following their respective recoveries from COVID-19 - there have been only a few major injuries at the Etihad Stadium this term.

IMAGO / Sportimage Cole Palmer and Ruben Dias both picked up injuries in the early months of 2022, with Palmer in particular suffering a foot injury that had, until recently, kept him out of action since the second week of January, when the Wythenshawe-born attacker starred in a 4-1 FA Cup win against Swindon Town. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images However, with crucial meetings with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool on the horizon, the squad is returning to near full fitness after Palmer returned to full first-team training on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by the club. The 19-year-old burst onto the scene early doors through the season, putting his talent on full display by netting in the FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup to make himself a potent outlet for Pep Guardiola in attack. IMAGO / News Images Moreover, Palmer registered five goals and three assists in just six appearances in the Premier League 2 for City's Elite Development Squad (EDS) prior to his struggles with injuries since the turn of the year.

The City academy graduate is said to be one for the future at the Etihad Stadium, with the club opting against sanctioning a loan move for the teenager in January despite wide interest in Palmer from a host of English sides.

It was reported that the Blues were keen to have Palmer stick around and progress his development in the first-team picture by taking inspiration from the route given to Phil Foden, who is one of the first names on the teamsheet following his rise through the youth ranks at City.

Palmer's return could be crucial as his side hit the business end of the season and with games coming thick and fast, Guardiola could be tasked with using the full pool of talent at his disposal - including rising academy stars such as Palmer.

As an additional bonus, Ruben Dias has also returned to training ahead of City's trip to face Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

