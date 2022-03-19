Manchester City Receive Key Update on Fernandinho Future Ahead of Contract Renewal Talks

Fernandinho could decide to extend his stay at Manchester City till the summer of 2023 but is yet to make a final decision on his future at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium will have a big decision on their hands as it remains to be seen what the future holds of Fernandinho in the east side of Manchester past the summer, with the Brazilian in the twilight of his playing career after enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City since 2013.

Fernandinho, 36, has struggled for consistent starts since the start of the campaign and has been restricted to 22 appearances across all competitions this season owing largely to the form and consistently displayed by Rodri in the middle of the park.

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham star Declan Rice have both been linked with a move to the Premier League champions in the summer, though it is worth noting that Manchester City's pursuit of a striker will supersede their desire of signing a central midfielder.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man's situation is reportedly being monitored by Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Corinthians and Botafogo ahead of what could also be a potential return to Brazil in the summer for the midfielder.

The emergence of Rodri as the first-choice pick in the number six position at City has seen reports suggest that Fernandinho has not been entirely happy with being consistently overlooked for the Spain international, who had a slow start to life in Manchester following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Etihad hierarchy will be keeping playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with Fernandinho over his future at the Etihad Stadium beyond the ongoing season.

The club will reportedly leave it up to the 36-year-old to decide whether he wants to continue playing for the five-time Premier League champions or instead take up a role within the City Football Group.

