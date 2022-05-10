Manchester City Receive Major Defensive Fitness Boost as Player Spotted in Training Ahead of Wolves Clash

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have received a major defensive fitness boost on Tuesday, as one defender has been spotted in training ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash.

Manchester City head into the final three games of their Premier League season with the knowledge that should they win all of their remaining ties, they will be crowned English top-flight champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

However, that task will be far from easy, with Pep Guardiola expected to be without a minimum of three defenders for their run-in - as all of Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and John Stones had been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

That was following the clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola provided the worrying revelation during his post-match press conference with the general press pack.

However, in a timely boost for the Manchester City boss, one name has been spotted in full first-team training on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the club's trip to Wolves on Wednesday night.

IMAGO / News Images That defender is Nathan Ake, who could well now have a major part to play at the centre of defence for Manchester City, with both Ruben Dias and John Stones expected to miss the remainder of the season. The Dutch international defender was full of smiles as he trained with his Manchester City teammates on Tuesday afternoon, however the level of fitness currently being sustained by the former Bournemouth man remains unknown.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon, Pep Guardiola had originally stated that 'nothing changes' on the subject of the fitness of his Manchester City squad - suggesting that Ake would still be a doubt for Wednesday' Premier League tie.

Should he be ruled out, or restricted to an appearance from the substitutes bench, then Pep Guardiola may opt for Fernandinho alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of Manchester City's back-four.

Other options could include fellow defensive midfielder Rodrigo, or even Manchester City academy talent Luke Mbete - who has impressed on several occasions already this season, both at youth level and within first-team training under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola.

