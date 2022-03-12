Manchester City Receive Major Injury Boost With Three First Team Stars Back in Full Training

Manchester City have received a major injury boost, with Nathan Aké, Cole Palmer, and Joao Cancelo all back in full training.

Manchester City will look to continue their derby day momentum when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Before midweek's Champions League dead rubber with Sporting CP - where City booked their place in the quarter-final - Pep Guardiola admitted his side have a mini injury crisis in defensive areas.

Through various knocks and suspensions, City academy prospect CJ Egan-Riley played the full 90 minutes at right-back, with Luke Mbete also making a brief cameo off the bench.

The Catalan had already confirmed before the Manchester derby that Ruben Dias had picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup last-16 clash with Peterborough United and was set to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Fellow central defender Nathan Aké also took a nasty fall just before half-time at the Weston Homes Stadium and was forced off with a knock of his own.

And just to add to Guardiola's selection headaches, Joao Cancelo was 'ill' for Wednesday's Champions League clash - leaving Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, and Oleksandr Zinchenko the only fit and available senior defenders.

However, the positive news for Blues fans is that Aké has returned to full Manchester City training today. As has Cole Palmer, who after a Man of the Match display against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, has been nursing an injury of his own.

Their returns will be a welcome sight for Pep Guardiola, who will be hoping to continue setting the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues are currently three points ahead of Liverpool, with the Merseyside outfit cutting the gap in half with a 2-0 away win against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.

Monday's opponents beat City in the reverse fixture back in October at the Etihad Stadium, with Aymeric Laporte's red card costing the Blues dearly.

