    • November 30, 2021
    Man City Receive Major Kevin De Bruyne Boost Ahead of Aston Villa Trip - Three Players Remain Doubts

    Pep Guardiola has provided a significant update on the fitness of four Manchester City players, ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League game against Aston Villa.
    City, who are now just one point behind league leaders Chelsea, rounded off November with their fifth win of the month - a clinical 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. 

    Despite Manuel Lanzini's consolation strike denying Ederson of his 100th clean sheet for the club, goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho helped ensure a sixth consecutive home win against the Hammers. 

    Attention quickly turns to Wednesday's trip to the Midlands, ahead of the first midweek gameweek of the Premier League season, with Manchester City looking to end Steven Gerrard's winning start as Villa manager. 

    The former Liverpool midfielder and Rangers manager replaced Dean Smith during the international break, and has won his first two matches as a Premier League boss. 

    Aston Villa most recently beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, as they moved up to 13th place in the Premier League table - seven points clear of the relegation zone. 

    Read More

    Manchester City have been without former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish due to injury for their past three matches, but Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of the Englishman, as well as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. 

    Grealish, who moved from Villa for £100 million in the summer, returned to Manchester City training on Monday, along with fellow England international Phil Foden. 

    Guardiola said, "Phil (Foden) and Jack (Grealish) are in the same situation, maybe tomorrow can play, but not a lot. We are in a difficult position because players play a lot. We see what happens after we train."

    The Catalan also revealed that John Stones is "feeling better" after the centre-back was only fit enough to make the substitutes bench for Sunday's win over West Ham, due to a recent illness. 

    Pep Guardiola also provided a signficant update on the health of Kevin De Bruyne, saying, "Kevin (De Bruyne) still didn't train. He's (Cnegative the last test but didn't train any session." 

    News

