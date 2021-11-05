Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Man City Receive Major Kyle Walker Fitness Update Just Hours Before Man United Showdown

    Manchester City have received a significant update concerning Kyle Walker, just hours before the showdown with city rivals Manchester United is due to kick-off.
    The 31 year-old full-back limped off worryingly in the club's 4-1 Champions League victory against Club Brugge on Wednesday night, raising serious concerns over his ability to feature for the club in the weekend's mammoth fixture.

    Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad travel to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime, as they look to make up ground on current Premier League table-toppers Chelsea - who sit five points clear of the Champions ahead of matchday 11.

    However, Pep Guardiola will be keen to have a full compliment of players with the exception of Ferran Torres ahead of the Old Trafford clash, especially in defence in order to contain Cristiano Ronaldo in the Red Devils' frontline.

    With that being said, fans and backroom staff will have been pleased to see Kyle Walker training as normal on the eve of the crunch clash against Manchester United, despite concerns surrounding the fitness of the Englishman.

    Speaking during his pre-match press conference at the City Football Academy on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola said on Kyle Walker's situation, "Right now, I don't know, in a few hours maybe. Right now, I don't know."

    Kyle Walker was spotted in the photographs from Friday evening's pre-Manchester derby training session under the lights at Manchester City's training base, which were published on Instagram shortly before 9:30PM.

    It is however unknown to what extent Walker did train, but it will come as a major boost to all knowing that the problem sustained in midweek action is nothing that could keep the England international out for a prolonged period of time.

    Man City Receive Major Kyle Walker Fitness Update Just Hours Before Man United Showdown

