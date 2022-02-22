Manchester City Receive Major Riyad Mahrez Contract Boost Following Pep Guardiola Green-Light on Key Trio

Riyad Mahrez is keen to commit his long-term future to Manchester City, according to a new report, which has stated that the winger is expected to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

Manchester City have relied heavily on Riyad Mahrez's exploits in front of goal since the start of the campaign, with the Algeria international currently boasting 18 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season.

The 31-year-old, who was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, has been one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet in recent months after enjoying a rich vein of form on the right wing.

However, with less than 18 months left on his existing deal, there is a decision to be made as to whether Manchester City want to tie down their talisman to a fresh contract or sanction a sale for the three-time Premier League winner in the summer.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, there is a greater likelihood of Mahrez renewing his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks than the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus - both of whom are expected to sign new contracts before the end of the season.

It has been added that the former Leicester City star is very keen on committing his future to the reigning top-flight champions, who signed Mahrez for £60 million in the summer of 2018.

A source close to 90min said: "(Manchester) City want Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez to stay, Pep (Guardiola) loves them, the fans love them and they have all played key roles in recent years.

"The coming months will be telling, but if it does get to the end of the season and no new deal is agreed, the club will have some big decisions to make as the chances of the club letting any of them leaving in 2023 on a free transfer are unlikely."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra