Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Receive Major Squad Boost With Return of First-Team Star to Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash

    Manchester City have received a major boost to their first-team personnel on Thursday morning, with the return of a key defensive asset ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal.
    Author:

    With Covid-19 infections and various injuries hampering many of Manchester City's Premier League rivals during the festive period, Pep Guardiola's side have remained relatively unscathed in comparison.

    City endured a solid winning run throughout the month of December, and completed a 10-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Brentford on Wednesday night - leaving them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

    However, the one fault on the December fixture list came in the Champions League at the start of the month, with a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig - a game that saw Kyle Walker sent off, and also leave the England international out of the squad through injury and personal matters throughout the remainder of the month.

    Pep Guardiola will now be boosted by the return of Kyle Walker from injury, as Manchester City's right-back has returned to full first-team training with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

    Read More

    It remains unknown whether Walker will be fit enough to make an appearance or start in the club's upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, however he is certain to play a major part in the club's drive for the Premier League crown in 2022.

    At present, John Stones and Rodri remain out of the squad, with both men along with Kyle Walker missing from the Manchester City matchday squad that travelled to Brentford on Wednesday night.

    Pep Guardiola is expected to provide an update on the fitness of all of his players in a press conference on Friday afternoon, before the trip to face Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008072248h
    News

    Man City Receive Major Squad Boost With Return of First-Team Star to Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash

    24 seconds ago
    imago1008897465h
    News

    'The Year 11s Stole Our Ball’- Brentford Striker Drops Hilarious Reaction to Man City Defeat

    42 minutes ago
    imago1008894482h
    News

    "That's Why I Didn't Celebrate Like Always!" - Aymeric Laporte Discusses Disallowed Goal in 'Important' Win Over Brentford

    1 hour ago
    Laporte vs Brentford Away 2
    News

    Aymeric Laporte Stresses Focus on Upcoming Games Despite Being 'Very Happy' With Man City's Position in the Premier League

    1 hour ago
    Laporte vs Brentford Away 3
    News

    "We're So Happy to Have Him!" - Aymeric Laporte Pays Tribute to Man City Star After 'Calm' Display in Win Against Brentford

    1 hour ago
    imago1002734713h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Arsenal vs Man City (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago1008891850h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Demands Phil Foden to 'Enjoy' Football 'Like He Used to as a Little Boy' Following Brentford Performance

    14 hours ago
    imago1008891851h
    News

    Phil Foden Open to Permanent Man City Position Change 'in the Future' Following Brentford Success

    15 hours ago