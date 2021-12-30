Man City Receive Major Squad Boost With Return of First-Team Star to Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Manchester City have received a major boost to their first-team personnel on Thursday morning, with the return of a key defensive asset ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

With Covid-19 infections and various injuries hampering many of Manchester City's Premier League rivals during the festive period, Pep Guardiola's side have remained relatively unscathed in comparison.

City endured a solid winning run throughout the month of December, and completed a 10-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Brentford on Wednesday night - leaving them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

However, the one fault on the December fixture list came in the Champions League at the start of the month, with a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig - a game that saw Kyle Walker sent off, and also leave the England international out of the squad through injury and personal matters throughout the remainder of the month.

Pep Guardiola will now be boosted by the return of Kyle Walker from injury, as Manchester City's right-back has returned to full first-team training with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

It remains unknown whether Walker will be fit enough to make an appearance or start in the club's upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, however he is certain to play a major part in the club's drive for the Premier League crown in 2022.

At present, John Stones and Rodri remain out of the squad, with both men along with Kyle Walker missing from the Manchester City matchday squad that travelled to Brentford on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola is expected to provide an update on the fitness of all of his players in a press conference on Friday afternoon, before the trip to face Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

