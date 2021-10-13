    • October 13, 2021
    Man City Receive Major Striker Boost Liam Delap Recovery Timeframe Revealed in New Report

    A fresh report has indicated that Manchester City forward Liam Delap is nearing his return to action, in what will be a major boost to Pep Guardiola and his striker issues.
    The 18-year-old striker is regarded by many supporters of Manchester City to be an excellent young talent, who could feasibly become a mainstay at the club in the coming years.

    Having already established himself as a prolific goalscorer at academy level with 24 goals in 20 appearances for the club’s under 23’s side last term, there are calls from across the City fanbase for the youngster to receive more game time this season.

    However, Liam Delap has been contending with an ankle injury in recent months which has limited him to just three outings this season. Although, a recent report has indicated that the 18-year old will soon return to action.

    As reported by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Liam Delap is expecting to be back playing 'within weeks’, as his ankle injury is believed to be ‘less severe’ than initially expected.

    The report also notes that owing to the ankle injury that Delap recently sustained, he was expected to experience a ‘significant amount of time’ on the sidelines.

    However, the teenager is now understood to be set to return to action in a few weeks.

    Following City’s failure to recruit an adequate replacement for Sergio Aguero in the summer, the Manchester Evening News have also stated that Pep Guardiola was ‘frustrated’ that he was unable to field Liam Delap in pre-season.

    However, with Delap now on the mend, the prospect of once again seeing the 18-year-old in action for the senior side in the coming months appears to be a genuine possibility.

