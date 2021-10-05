October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Man City Receive Major Transfer Boost as Striker Target Officially Rejects Contract Renewal Offer From Current Club

Manchester City have been handed a potential major transfer boost ahead of the upcoming two transfer windows, as one reported transfer target has turned down multiple contract renewal approaches from his current employers.
Author:
Publish date:

Etihad officials are expected to return to the transfer market in January or next summer, following their failed pursuit of a marquee striker signing in the previous summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has been left in a relatively precarious position in the forward department, as club legend Sergio Aguero made the switch from Manchester City to FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

This has left the reigning Premier League champions without a recognised centre-forward for the ongoing campaign. But while the club have seemingly been able to transition into a false nine formation, the focus remains firmly on replacing the Aguero-sized void in the coming months.

On that note, the club may have just been handed a major transfer boost, regarding one name who has been capturing the attention of some of Europe's most premier clubs.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

As per information provided by the ever-reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dusan Vlahovic's proposed new contract talks with Fiorentina have officially 'collapsed'.

Romano provides comments from Fiorentina president Rocco B. Commisso, who has explained, “(Dusan) Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over."

During the summer, there had been an expectation that the Serie A club would be demanding a fee north of €70 million, however the latest development may mean that potential suitors could secure the Serbian for a cut-price.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

Other potential targets for Manchester City next summer, alongside Dusan Vlahovic, could include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - who has a €75 million release clause that is set to become active.

However, some may feel that City could return for Tottenham's Harry Kane. After a frustrating summer of negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, the England international's downturn in form may force the London club into selling in the coming months.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35414516
News

Man City Receive Major Transfer Boost as Striker Target Officially Rejects Contract Renewal Offer From Current Club

37 seconds ago
sipa_35168136
News

Man City Forward Suffers ‘Significant’ Injury - Situation Confirmed by Club Manager

43 minutes ago
Rodri vs PSG
News

“We Don’t Give Up” - Rodri Offers Warning to European Rivals Following Liverpool Thriller

12 hours ago
Rodri vs LIV
News

“It Was a Key Moment” - Rodri Pinpoints Crucial Moment in Man City’s Premier League Draw With Liverpool

12 hours ago
sipa_35386455
News

Rodri Holds Belief That Man City Did Not Get The Results They Deserved in Crunch Week Against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

14 hours ago
sipa_35075724
Transfer Rumours

"Playing with 11 Midfielders", "Get Our Main Targets First!" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Links With Bundesliga Star

16 hours ago
sipa_35377579
Transfer Rumours

Man City Set to Rival Chelsea and Real Madrid for Bundesliga Star Midfielder - Agents Speaks With European Trio

17 hours ago
sipa_35393871
Transfer Rumours

La Liga Giants Barcelona Hold 'Confidence' Over January Swoop for Man City Star

18 hours ago