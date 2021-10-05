Man City Receive Major Transfer Boost as Striker Target Officially Rejects Contract Renewal Offer From Current Club

Manchester City have been handed a potential major transfer boost ahead of the upcoming two transfer windows, as one reported transfer target has turned down multiple contract renewal approaches from his current employers.

Etihad officials are expected to return to the transfer market in January or next summer, following their failed pursuit of a marquee striker signing in the previous summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has been left in a relatively precarious position in the forward department, as club legend Sergio Aguero made the switch from Manchester City to FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

This has left the reigning Premier League champions without a recognised centre-forward for the ongoing campaign. But while the club have seemingly been able to transition into a false nine formation, the focus remains firmly on replacing the Aguero-sized void in the coming months.

On that note, the club may have just been handed a major transfer boost, regarding one name who has been capturing the attention of some of Europe's most premier clubs.

As per information provided by the ever-reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dusan Vlahovic's proposed new contract talks with Fiorentina have officially 'collapsed'.

Romano provides comments from Fiorentina president Rocco B. Commisso, who has explained, “(Dusan) Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over."

During the summer, there had been an expectation that the Serie A club would be demanding a fee north of €70 million, however the latest development may mean that potential suitors could secure the Serbian for a cut-price.

Other potential targets for Manchester City next summer, alongside Dusan Vlahovic, could include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - who has a €75 million release clause that is set to become active.

However, some may feel that City could return for Tottenham's Harry Kane. After a frustrating summer of negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, the England international's downturn in form may force the London club into selling in the coming months.

