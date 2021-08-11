Man City Receive Multiple Team Boost Ahead of Premier League Opener vs Tottenham

Manchester City’s Brazilian and English players have returned to training ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

As City possess one of the strongest squads in world football, it is understandable that most players at the club are regulars for their national sides.

Consequently, Pep Guardiola has been without many of his star players throughout the Blues' pre-season preparations.

Whilst several international players have already returned, Manchester City’s English and Brazilian players were given an extended rest, with both sets of players reaching the final of their respective tournaments.

With the new season kicking off in just five days, preparations are well underway as the club look to retain their Premier League crown.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

As per a statement on Manchester City’s official website, the club confirmed that Manchester City’s Brazilian and English players had returned to the City Football Academy ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Also pictured on the website, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and John Stones have all returned to training following their international exploits.

However, a noted absence is England international Phil Foden - who is currently nursing the same foot injury that prevented him from featuring in the EURO 2020 final.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

Pep Guardiola will wish to avoid a repeat of the poor start that Manchester City endured last season, facing the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Leicester in their opening four fixtures.

Manchester City’s title rivals have early fixtures that are comparatively nicer, meaning the Blues will need to hit the ground running should they wish to avoid being behind their rivals from the off.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra