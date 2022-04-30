Manchester City Receive Potential Defensive Blow in Addition to Injured Duo in Leeds Win

Nathan Ake was spotted hobbling in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening, before the Dutch defender was replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of a trip to Madrid next week.

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a crucial victory against Jesse Marsch's spirited Leeds side to take one step closer to retaining the league title after Liverpool's narrow win over Newcastle earlier on Saturday.

Amidst an underwhelming performance at the top end of the pitch from the visitors, Rodri opened the proceedings for Pep Guardiola's side by heading in from Phil Foden's free-kick before some valiant defending from the backline helped keep the door shut till the interval.

The Premier League champions made it two through Nathan Ake, who has been a reliable a presence as ever at the back for Guardiola amid the injury crisis City have faced in recent months, with Kyle Walker and John Stones still in doubt to feature against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Just over five minutes from giving his side a two-goal cushion, Ake was hauled off and was spotted hobbling whilst being replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back, which could add the 27-year-old to City's concerning list of issues in defence ahead of their clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola could provide an update on a potential injury for Ake in his post-match press conference, though it is likely that the Netherlands international could have been taken off as a precaution for City, who need every bit of help they can get in defence in the run-in.

Gabriel Jesus made it three for City against Leeds after collecting a neat through ball from Foden to make it six goals in his last three outings - a run of form that could see the Brazilian return to the starting XI in the return leg of his side's all-important Champions League semi-final tie next week.

Fernandinho made it four on the cusp of full-time and capped off a dominating second-half performance from the Premier League leaders, who welcome Newcastle to the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

