Man City Receive THREE Nominations for Premier League's November Awards

Manchester City have received three nominations for the Premier League's November awards.

It was a flawless month for Manchester City.

Across the entire month of November, Pep Guardiola's side managed to produce some impressive displays, beating the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the process.

Looking purely at the Premier League, three convincing victories against their aforementioned city rivals, Everton, and West Ham were always going to mean some Manchester City stars would be in the running for the end-of-month awards.

Premier League Player of the Month

Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva have both been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November.

Other nominees in this category include Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, and Aston Villa's John McGinn.

While Manchester City's Portuguese stars have dominated the headlines this month, Bernardo Silva is certainly the one who stands out, with two goals in his three appearances in the English top-flight.

The 27-year-old has already won Manchester City's Player of the Month award for September and October, and is now finally getting recognition from outside the club for his stellar start to the season.

Similarly for Joao Cancelo, who has amazed supporters with his creativity and solved the glaring issue Manchester City had at left-back slot. Amongst every sublime moment, his outside-of-the-foot pass to set up Raheem Sterling for the opener against Everton really stands out.

Cancelo also contributed to Manchester City's goals in November, with two assists in his three appearances.

Premier League Manager of the Month

Manager Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for November.

His competitors in this field are Aston Villa's newly-appointed manager Steven Gerrard, and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

The Catalan boss has masterminded wins against some tricky opposition this month, and his 100% record is likely to mean he picks up the award when the winners are announced.

Pep Guardiola not only guided his team to three wins out of a possible three, but also saw his side score six goals, conceding t in the process.

