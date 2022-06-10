Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City Release Five Players

After their Premier League win, Manchester City have announced their retained and released a list with five players officially leaving.

The biggest name on the released list is captain Fernandinho which is no surprise as it was announced some time ago that he would not be extending his stay at the club.

Premier League title celebrations 

Premier League title celebrations 

The Brazilian played 33 games in all competitions last season scoring twice and assisting three goals.

Throughout his time at the club, he has won one FA Cup, six League Cups, and five Premier League titles.

He clocked up 383 games for the club with 26 goals and 33 assists from defensive midfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scott Carson

Carson and Fernandinho

Scott Carson was not on the released list but he also was not on the retained list with the club having an option to extend his stay at the club.

So his future is expected to be sorted out soon.

He made his debut for the club in the 2020/21 season against Newcastle and made one appearance last season coming off the bench against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League round of 16 second leg keeping a clean sheet.

Jayden Braaf

Jayden Braaf for Udinese

Youngster Jayden Braaf has chosen to not extend his contract at the club and is likely to join German side Borussia Dortmund.

Under 18's captain, Kwaku Oduroh has also been released as well as other youngsters Rowan McDonald and Mohammed Aminu.

Ko Itakura FC Schalke 04 with the Championship Cup
Transfer Rumours

Report: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Target Manchester City Defender Ko Itakura

By Matt Skinner36 minutes ago
Rudiger
News

Real Madrid Defender Shares Thoughts On Jack Grealish

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Laporte Spain Cover
News

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte takes swipe at PFA snub

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Foden x Jesus vs Leeds Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gundogan vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan considering Future Move

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Manchester City s Raheem Sterling (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri Could be an Option for Pep Guardiola

By Matt Skinner4 hours ago
Lauren Hemp
News

Lauren Hemp Named The PFA Woman's Young Player Of The Year

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago
De Bruyne
News

Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago