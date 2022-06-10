Manchester City Release Five Players

After their Premier League win, Manchester City have announced their retained and released a list with five players officially leaving.

The biggest name on the released list is captain Fernandinho which is no surprise as it was announced some time ago that he would not be extending his stay at the club.

Premier League title celebrations IMAGO / Sportimage

The Brazilian played 33 games in all competitions last season scoring twice and assisting three goals.

Throughout his time at the club, he has won one FA Cup, six League Cups, and five Premier League titles.

He clocked up 383 games for the club with 26 goals and 33 assists from defensive midfield.

Carson and Fernandinho IMAGO / PA Images

Scott Carson was not on the released list but he also was not on the retained list with the club having an option to extend his stay at the club.

So his future is expected to be sorted out soon.

He made his debut for the club in the 2020/21 season against Newcastle and made one appearance last season coming off the bench against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League round of 16 second leg keeping a clean sheet.

Jayden Braaf for Udinese MAGO / Insidefoto

Youngster Jayden Braaf has chosen to not extend his contract at the club and is likely to join German side Borussia Dortmund.

Under 18's captain, Kwaku Oduroh has also been released as well as other youngsters Rowan McDonald and Mohammed Aminu.