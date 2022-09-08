Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo

Manchester City have now released their official first team photo ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

With many departures over the summer window, the photo has many notable absences such as Raheem Sterling, who departed for Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko who both departed to join Pep Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and former club captain Fernandinho.

On the other hand, many new, exciting arrivals feature in City's squad photo for the first time. Sergio Gomez features after arriving from Belgian side Anderlecht, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez after joining the Sky Blues from Leeds United and River Plate respectively. Additionally, former Borussia Dortmund duo Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City's official club website also listed some key details regarding this year's edition of the official squad photo. Saying, "The photograph also marks the home kit worn by our players throughout the season.

This year's number was inspired by Club great Colin Bell, who wore a similar shirt during a trophy laden period at City between 1966 and 1979."

The website also detailed the players present in the photo...

"Back row (from left to right): Rodrigo, Aymeric Laporte, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ederson, Scott Carson, Erling Haaland, John Stones

Middle row (from left to right): Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalvin Phillips, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker

Front row (from left to right): Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josh Wilson-Esbrand"

