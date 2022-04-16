Skip to main content

Manchester City Release Statement After Supporters Chant During Hillsborough Minute's Silence Prior to Wembley Liverpool Clash

A spokesperson for Manchester City has issued a statement concerning the minute's silence at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in remembrance of the Hillsborough disaster, which was disturbed by supporters of the Etihad side.

On the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster - in which 96 football supporters lost their lives in 1989 - Manchester City and Liverpool held a minute's silence at Wembley Stadium prior to the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

While the moment was supposed to recognise and remember those who lost their lives at Hillsborough Stadium, the minute's silence was broken by a section of Manchester City supporters who began chanting throughout.

This caused referee Michael Oliver to cut the minute's silence short, and a spokesperson for Manchester City has released a statement, apologising to Liverpool Football Club on behalf of the Etihad Stadium side.

As per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, a spokesperson for Manchester City has said, "Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game. The Club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

In the match that followed, Manchester City found themselves 3-0 down to Liverpool inside the first-half, with Jurgen Klopp's men capitalising on the tight schedule and fatigue that followed the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid in the days prior.

More to follow.

