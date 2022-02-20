Skip to main content

Manchester City Release Statement on Shocking Video Showing Phil Foden and Family Member Being Assaulted At Boxing Arena

Manchester City have released a statement following the emergence of a video on social media that showed the England star and a member of his family being harassed and assaulted at a boxing arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

The Premier League champions suffered their first defeat in 15 league outings against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, as Harry Kane inspired the north Londoners to a 3-2 triumph over Pep Guardiola's side.

Having been deployed on the left wing by Guardiola, Phil Foden played the the full 90 minutes and was rather quiet as the hosts struggled to showcase their usual attacking prowess against Antonio Conte's men over the course of the tie.

However, there were shocking scenes in the aftermath of Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham after a video that has been widely circulated on social media showed Phil Foden and his family being abused and assaulted at a boxing arena in Manchester later on Saturday evening.

It has been reported elsewhere that the 21-year-old forward was attending the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the AO Arena in Manchester, where his mother and partner were also appeared to have been harassed by a group of men.

Read More

Following the shocking incident involving Foden and his family, Manchester City have released a statement, which reads: "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Etihad Stadium View
News

Manchester City Release Statement on Shocking Video Showing Phil Foden and Family Member Being Assaulted At Boxing Arena

By Vayam Lahoti
1 minute ago
Sterling vs Newcastle Away
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Pep Guardiola Update on Manchester City Contract Extension for Raheem Sterling

By Vayam Lahoti
19 minutes ago
imago1009992071h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Reason Behind Manchester City's Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

By Adam Booker
34 minutes ago
Kane vs City Away Cover
News

"He Showed His Quality" - Pep Guardiola Sends Transfer Message to Harry Kane Following Five-Star Display Against Manchester City

By Adam Booker
49 minutes ago
imago1009989789h
News

"The Good Thing is..." - Ilkay Gundogan Makes Title Race Prediction Following Tottenham Defeat

By Harry Winters
2 hours ago
Gundogan Goal vs Spurs Home
News

Ilkay Gundogan Slams Manchester City for 'Easy Mistakes' in Tottenham Defeat

By Harry Winters
2 hours ago
CIty Players Cover vs Spurs Home
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
Pep x Conte Spurs Home
News

"We Knew They'd Be Back" - Pep Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title Race is Wide Open After Tottenham Loss

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago