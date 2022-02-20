Manchester City Release Statement on Shocking Video Showing Phil Foden and Family Member Being Assaulted At Boxing Arena

Manchester City have released a statement following the emergence of a video on social media that showed the England star and a member of his family being harassed and assaulted at a boxing arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

The Premier League champions suffered their first defeat in 15 league outings against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, as Harry Kane inspired the north Londoners to a 3-2 triumph over Pep Guardiola's side.

Having been deployed on the left wing by Guardiola, Phil Foden played the the full 90 minutes and was rather quiet as the hosts struggled to showcase their usual attacking prowess against Antonio Conte's men over the course of the tie.

However, there were shocking scenes in the aftermath of Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham after a video that has been widely circulated on social media showed Phil Foden and his family being abused and assaulted at a boxing arena in Manchester later on Saturday evening.

It has been reported elsewhere that the 21-year-old forward was attending the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the AO Arena in Manchester, where his mother and partner were also appeared to have been harassed by a group of men.

Following the shocking incident involving Foden and his family, Manchester City have released a statement, which reads: "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra