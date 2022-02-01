Manchester City Retain Sell-On Clause in Premier League Midfielder's Contract

A new report by the Athletic's David Ornstein has highlighted how Manchester City still hold a sell-on clause in the contract of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

During Manchester City’s chase for Jack Grealish’s signature as early as March last year, it was reported that Douglas Luiz’s buy-back clause could be used as ‘leverage’ for Pep Guardiola’s side to get an improved deal.

It was claimed at the time that Manchester City would disregard the £25 million clause to bring the Brazilian back to the Etihad Stadium, while not having to break the bank to sign the England international.

Ultimately, the buy-back clause had no involvement in proceedings, as Jack Grealish’s £100 million release clause meant the Premier League champions had to break a British transfer record to get the deal over the line.

As per the information of the Athletic’s David Ornstein, while the aforementioned buy-back clause has now been expired, Manchester City still retain a sell-on clause in the Brazilian's deal at Villa Park.

The fact that a sell-on clause has not yet expired is excellent news for Pep Guardiola’s side, as the club could make a significant profit off a future sale of one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League at present.

With the Athletic reporting that the Villains are said to have rejected three bids to keep Douglas Luiz at the club in January, the chances of a sizeable transfer in the future are certainly in the realms of possibility, which is bound to benefit City's pocket.

Manchester City will be looking to secure a significant level of cash for their own substantial transfer business in the coming transfer window, which is expected to feature a pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - in a deal which could command a total outlay in excess of £150 million.

