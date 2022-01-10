Manchester City Return to Covid-19 Training Protocols First Introduced at the Start of the Pandemic

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell has revealed the additional measures that have been introduced by the club in an attempt to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections at the City Football Academy.

With Manchester City remaining in contention on three fronts at the halfway stage this season, news of 21 first-team personnel entering into isolation due to Covid related reasons last week provided those associated with the club with an unpleasant surprise.

Members of the first-team bubble entering into isolation included the likes of manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant manager Juanma Lillo, ahead of the club's FA Cup third round clash with Swindon Town.

Despite seven first-team players and 14 staff members having to isolate, Rodolfo Borrell’s Manchester City side put everything to one side and ran riot with an emphatic 1-4 win at the County Ground.

Speaking to the press after progression to the next round of the competition, the temporary Manchester City boss revealed the steps taken by the club to reduce the risk of infection within the training base.

“The club is 100% the same as it was at the start of the pandemic. We have gone back to the training protocols that were in place at the beginning of the pandemic- there is a lot of guidance and advice in terms of the players trying to minimise risky situations”, explained Borrell.

He continued, “But obviously, the virus is everywhere- especially for the people who have children. At the end of the day, they go to school and have activities and you can get it from anywhere.”

“In terms of the club, the club is doing great in terms of protocols and guidance and updating the situation. But we are trying to minimize risk situations”, Borrell concluded.

Aside from what happens on the pitch, Rodolfo Borrell’s comments are encouraging to hear about Manchester City putting the safety of their players and staff at the top of their priorities.

