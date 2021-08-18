Man City Reveal 'Edible Coffee Cups' At Etihad Stadium This Season Along With Paper Beer Cups

Manchester City have revealed the use of 'edible coffee cups' as part of a new range of food options and concourse initiatives at the Etihad Stadium this season.

The Premier League champions return to their home ground on the second weekend of the new top-flight season, as they host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in search of their first win of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side got their season underway last Sunday, with a disappointing and underwhelming 1-0 away defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo's Harry Kane-less Tottenham Hotspur side in North London.

Ahead of the return of fans to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, the club have revealed a wide variety of new food options and concourse initiatives that will be put into action this weekend.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

To open the club statement on the new food and drink options available from this coming weekend, Manchester City have also announced that they will be offering half price food and drink inside the stadium between 1pm and 2pm.

A full list of the new local beers from local independent breweries as well as seven of Manchester’s best independent local food operators can be found in the official club statement here.

Manchester City have also unveiled new items including vegan chilli nachos, pizza and loaded fries, with the Garden Gourmet Vegan Sensational burger also still available. Heineken Zero will also now be available throughout the Etihad Stadium, confirmed by the club.

Perhaps more excitingly, Manchester City have also announced the introduction of 100% recyclable and zero plastic beer cups and the trialling of an ‘edible coffee cup’. The paper beer cup is manufactured from sustainable sourced paper and card - making the entire product fully recyclable.

As for the edible coffee cup, Manchester City have confirmed that fans will also have the option to place the cups into composting waste streams if preferred.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Manchester City supporters can find out much more information and check out the full list of new food and drinks options available at the Etihad Stadium from this Saturday via the full statement from the club here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra