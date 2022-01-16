Manchester City Rising Midfielder 'Closing in' on Championship Move - Current Loan Deal to be 'Terminated'

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is 'closing in' on a transfer to Cardiff City, according to recent reports.

With the all-but confirmed reports that City youngster Tommy Doyle is set to cancel his loan deal with Hamburg, the Blues are keen to find a new home for the promising 20-year-old to continue his development.

Despite making most of his time on the pitch for the German club, the midfielder has only managed to make six appearances in Germany's second tier at the halfway point of the season - not nearly enough to see Doyle grow into the player many believe he can become.

The Premier League champions feel that Doyle has a future in the first-team, despite not remaining in the picture around the City Football Academy like his former under-23 teammates, Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

According to Sky Sports' Ben Ransom, Tommy Doyle is closing in on a loan move to Cardiff City in the Championship for the remainder of the ongoing 2021/22 season.

As per the report, Manchester City will terminate the current agreement with Hamburg to allow the deal to be completed.

It has been reported that the Welsh outfit have had plenty of competition around British football, with many other clubs in the division following Doyle's situation in Germany including the likes of Barnsley, Blackpool, and Swansea City.

Doyle will join a growing list of youngsters heading out on loan from the Etihad Stadium - with Taylor Harwood-Bellis heading to Stoke City, and Iker Pozo on the verge of completing a temporary move to Dutch outfit, FC Eindhoven.

