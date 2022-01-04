Man City Rising Star Named in XI of Youngsters Set to 'Explode' in 2022

One Manchester City rising star has been selected as part of Spanish newspaper MARCA’s XI of Youngsters Set to Explode in 2022.

Ever since going on loan to Portsmouth in the summer of 2021 for the course of the ongoing season, Gavin Bazunu has stolen the headlines for his superb performances in between the sticks.

Making his debut for the Irish national team in March of last year and being awarded the RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year award two weeks ago, the 19-year old’s supreme talent has been impossible to ignore.

The youngster’s ability was recognised on a global stage, when he saved a penalty from none other than global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Popular Spanish news outlet MARCA are certainly one of those that have kept an eye out for the gem, picking Gavin Bazunu as the goalkeeper in an XI of youngsters that they believe are set to 'explode' in 2022.

The XI was selected on two main grounds - handpicking top-tier young talents that are not ‘household names’ yet, and those that were born after 1st January, 2000.

Bazunu has been picked alongside incredible talents such as Tino Livramento, Kaiky Fernandes, Gonçalo Inácio, Aaron Hickey, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Florian Wirtz, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Julián Álvarez.

Keeping 10 clean sheets in 21 starts for the League One side this campaign, the gifted shot-stopper keeps going from strength to strength - playing regular first-team football at such a young age.

While the presence of Ederson and Zack Steffen has meant Pep Guardiola has had no reasons to complain about the goalkeeper position, Bazunu has had to wait for his chance at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Irish international has spoken about his desire to become Manchester City’s number one in the past - a sign of just how much faith he has in his talent.

At just 19 years of age, Gavin Bazunu’s terrific displays are making him an automatic pick for such aforementioned XI's which just points to how highly-rated he is and deservedly so.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra