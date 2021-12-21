Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Man City Rising Star Wins Prestigious RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year Award

    Manchester City’s on-loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has won the esteemed RTE award for his brilliant displays for Portsmouth and Republic of Ireland, it has been confirmed.
    Bazunu has garnered a lot of attention throughout his ongoing loan spell to Portsmouth - becoming one of the most prominent young goalkeepers in Europe.

    A recent report suggested that the Republic of Ireland international was attracting interest from a number of clubs due to his excellent displays for Pompey.

    As per the official Portsmouth website, it has been confirmed that Gavin Bazunu has won the prestigious RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

    Speaking to RTE Sport, the 19-year-old reacted to the honour, saying, “I’m delighted. It’s a massive honour for me and a proud moment for my family. It seems like a long time since I made my debut to Shamrock Rovers and it’s brilliant to think how far I’ve come.”

    Bazunu has already earned 10 caps for the Republic of Ireland National Team and made headlines for saving a certain Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty in a World Cup qualifier.

    The gifted goalkeeper has all the talent in the world, but the possibilities of breaking through at Manchester City are quite unlikely at the moment.

    Ederson is the ultimate Pep Guardiola number one, and US international Zack Steffen has cemented himself as being one of the most reliable back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

    Having joined Manchester City in February 2019, Gavin Bazunu’s highlight at the club was being on the bench for the second-leg of a Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

    Gavin Bazunu’s ceiling is certainly sky-high and his rise has been terrific since his loan move to Portsmouth, but only time will tell whether he makes the grade at Manchester City.

    Man City Rising Star Wins Prestigious RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year Award

