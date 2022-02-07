Manchester City Rising Star Named Best Young Player of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester City's talented on-loan right-back Issa Kabore has been officially recognised as the Best Young Player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In Burkina Faso’s excellent run to the semi-final of the Cameroon edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Issa Kabore - currently on-loan at City Football Group-owned club ESTAC Troyes, was one of his side’s most pivotal players.

Following the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday evening, with Senegal crowned Champions, Manchester City's rising defender was confirmed as the Best Young Player at the tournament.

The numbers speak for themselves as to just how instrumental Kabore was for Burkina Faso, with the 20-year old having registered the joint most assists (3), joint most duels won (47), 5th highest number of tackles won (16) and 6th most successful dribbles (12).

The statistics are a clear indication of the fact that Issa Kabore is indeed the definition of a modern full-back, capable of fulfilling his defensive duties with aplomb, while being a nuisance to opposition defences bombing forward.

The youngster’s terrific displays have caught the attention of several European giants, with a recent report claiming that ‘fierce competition’ for his signature has been kickstarted between Inter Milan and the player’s parent club.

As things stand, the Premier League champions have no cause for concern at right-back, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo having a case for being the two best players in their position in Europe.

However, with the former set to turn 32 years-old in May of this year, the Burkinabe sensation could prove to be the perfect long-term replacement for Walker.

Issa Kabore’s sparkling displays at the Africa Cup of Nations were a reminder that Manchester City have a seriously talented young player on their hands for the future, and that their wide-ranging scouting process is paying dividends.

