Report: Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Close To Contract Extension In 'Next 48 Hours'
Riyad Mahrez looks set to continue his stay in Manchester, with the Algerian on the verge of extending his contract. Mahrez is one the most experienced members of City's squad, having joined from Leicester in 2018.
Keeping the winger at the club was seen as a priority for City, having recently lost Raheem Sterling to rivals Chelsea. Sterling wanted a guarantee of more game-time, something which Mahrez is less likely to demand given his age.
Despite only starting 15 times for the Sky Blues last season, Mahrez' output was still mightily impressive. The winger provided 16 goal contributions in 28 Premier League games, averaging just over one goal contribution every other appearance.
In total the 31-year-old has put up 109 goal contributions in 189 games in all competitions for City. Given his impressive numbers its hard to class his signing as anything other than a massive success.
It seems the Algerian's performances last season were enough to convince Pep Guardiola to extend his contract. Per Sam Lee and Pol Ballus of The Athletic, the winger is 'close' to extending his contract, with an official announcement expected within the 'next 48 hours'.
It is believed that the extension to Mahrez' contract won't be a substantial one, given he is in the latter stages of his career, but an extension was of the upmost importance to the club. The Algeria star was heading into the last year of his contract, meaning he could've left the club this window at a cut-price fee, or on a free transfer next summer.
The pressure will be on Mahrez to perform once again this season, with him now being the clubs 'star' winger following Raheem Sterling's departure. You'd expect the Algerian to step up and repay the faith shown in him by Guardiola and the club, given his incredible performances last season in a limited number of minutes.
