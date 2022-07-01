Skip to main content
Former Manchester City Striker Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Erling Haaland Vs Darwin Nunez

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has shared his thoughts on both of his former clubs marque summer signings. City announced the signing of Haaland last month for an initial fee of £51million, with Liverpool unveiling Nunez a few days later for a reported fee of £65million (before add-ons).  

Given that both transfers are likely to rise significantly with the add-ons included in the deals, their respective clubs will be desperate for them to hit the ground running next season. 

Fowler

Nunez was on fire for Benfica last season, providing 30 goal contributions in just 28 games in Portugal's top flight. Despite this, former City and Liverpool player Robbie Fowler believes the Nunez signing is a bigger gamble. 

Speaking to Bettingexpert, Fowler explained how he had come to this conclusion: "I hope Nunez does (better than Haaland) in all fairness. But I think he is more of a gamble for Liverpool as opposed to Haaland for Manchester City.

“Regardless of Haaland being at City, I think they still have other players who can score goals. As much as they are probably similar players, the teams are totally different.

“Manchester City might not rely on Haaland as much as Liverpool will rely on Nunez to score goals. So I can see Nunez being more of a gamble.”

The Liverpool native was also quizzed on whether Haaland or Nunez would be contenders for the golden boot. He told Bettingexpert:“I think both of them (will be contenders) in all fairness. 

"Despite Liverpool's signing of Nunez, Fowler is confident of Haaland may be next seasons top goalscorer. He said: “They (Manchester City) haven’t had that archetypical type forward for a few years, since probably Aguero.

"So I think he  will score goals, I think he will probably be a big favourite (for the golden boot) because of the way Manchester City play."

City fans will be hoping Fowler's assessment is an accurate one as the club look to secure yet another Premier League title. Should the Norwegian continue to perform as he did for Borussia Dortmund, he may prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw that will finally push the club on to winning a Champions League title.  

