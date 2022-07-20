Skip to main content

'Second Family'- Manchester City Star Rodri Shares Motivation Behind Contract Extension

Having been arguably the best defensive midfielder in world football last year, it was no surprise Manchester City were keen to tie Rodri down to a new contract. The 26-year-old was an incredibly consistent performer for City last season and scored an impressive seven goals as the club went on to win the league. 

The Sky Blues have brought in some competition for the Spaniard in the form of Kalvin Phillips, but Rodri is still widely expected to be City's starting defensive midfielder next season. 

Rodri goal vs Leeds

The Spanish midfielder was signed three years ago from Atletico Madrid and his performances in the three seasons following have prompted City to offer Rodri a bumper new deal. The Spaniard signed a three-year extension on his current deal, keeping him at the club till 2027. 

Heading into his fourth season at City, Rodri is now one of the first names on the team sheet and it seems the midfielder feels incredibly comfortable at the club. 

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rodri said the decision to stay at City wasn't a hard one to make: "It was very easy negotiations for me and the club. We all know what we want, we agreed in not much time. I had a clear idea to stay here more years, I feel at home, like it's my second family.

"Playing for City is a dream. If you can extend your contract that means the club is very happy with you, you're very happy with the club. There's that kind of connection between not just us but the fans as well, they've been supporting and loving me from the first day. I really, really feel it.

"When you get that sensation, for a player everything is easier to develop well and to improve. You don't see that in many, many teams and players. When you feel it it's incredible and makes you want to keep going in the same place."

Rodri's current deal is valid until 2027, when the midfielder turns 31 and it would be no surprise if he were to stay at the club well into his 30s, in the same way Fernandinho did. The fee of £56million paid for the Spain international in 2019 is now looking like great value for money, given the fantastic job Rodri has done in succeeding the Brazilian. 

