Manchester City Scouts Sent to European Clash This Week to Monitor Player Performances

Scouts from Manchester City were sent to a UEFA Europa League encounter this week, to monitor the performances of the talent on show, a new report has revealed.

It is not often that Manchester City scouts get spotted at a match involving clubs in which they have no direct and prominent transfer links to. 

Yet, that was the case this week, when a new report from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo revealed that scouts from the Etihad Stadium were spotted at the UEFA Europa League match between FC Porto and Olympique Lyonnais. 

While neither side has any players currently linked with moves to the Premier League outfit in the public domain, there was a wide array of talent on show.

Manchester City have shown a propensity to sign talent from Portugal in recent times, with current first-team players such as Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo all getting their starts in the Primeira Liga. 

According to the translated report from Sport Witness, Lyon midfielder Lucas Paquetá was the stand-out performer of the night. However, the Premier League champions are already loaded with talent in attacking midfield. 

More credible reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is the Blues' number one target heading into the summer, as they look to finally replace Sergio Aguero - who departed upon the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign. 

Recent rumours out of both Spain and Germany have suggested that Pep Guardiola's side are currently leading the race for Erling Haaland, and are 'financially prepared' to pull out all of the stops in order to sign the 22-year-old - who boasts staggering a goal-scoring tally of 80 goals in 79 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. 

