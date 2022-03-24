Manchester City Secure 50 Coaches For Fans Amidst Travel Problems For FA Cup Semi-Final

Manchester City have arranged 50 coaches for their fans that will take them to and from Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, with the club paying £35,000 to ease the current travel issues.

Manchester City and Liverpool’s blockbuster FA Cup semi-final clash was put in jeopardy after Network Rail had announced that trains into London Euston would be cancelled from April 15 to April 18.

Following a ruling that stated every FA Cup semi-final and final would be played at the new Wembley Stadium from the 2007/08 season onwards, travel complications have made the trip to the national capital next to impossible for both sets of fans residing in the North-West of England.

The uncertainty around the knockout tie prompted the chair of the Football Supporters’ Trust to release a statement in order to encourage the FA to initiate change that helps ease the situation for City and Liverpool fans.

IMAGO / PA Images The Premier League champions have now taken the initiative to ease travel to ‘The Home Of Football’ for their supporters. As per Manchester City’s official website, it has been revealed that the club have secured 50 coaches that will take fans to and from Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

IMAGO / PA Images Additionally, the Sky Blues are shelling out an amount of £35,000 to subsidise the trip for their supporters, with each coach ticket set to priced at £40 per person.



It is also yet to be confirmed by the FA whether the tie between the Premier League’s current titles rivals will be played on the scheduled date of April 16, or be postponed to April 17.

City’s decision to take matters into their own hands by safeguarding the travel concerns for their supporters is further proof of how in touch the club is with their dedicated fanbase.

Still on course for a historic treble, Pep Guardiola and his team will want little distractions going into a crucial part of the season.

As well as playing Liverpool twice, they have a Champions League quarter-final doubleheader with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to worry about - with the winner of the tie set to face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-final.

