NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Manchester City sell-out Wembley ticket allocation

Manchester City will have 2,000 supporters at Wembley on Sunday afternoon after the club sold out their allocation, according to Ben Ransom of Sky Sports.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City will have 2,000 supporters at Wembley on Sunday afternoon after the club sold out their allocation, according to Ben Ransom of Sky Sports.

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham on Sunday will be the second of a series of events led by the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, as part of a planned staged return of fans to football stadia.

A total of 8,000 supporters are expected to be spread out around the 90,000 capacity stadium at the weekend, with 2,000 of those seats being occupied by Manchester City supporters.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

The long list of requirements, coupled with the events of past days made it reportedly difficult to sell out the opportunity for a small number of Manchester City fans to see their team in-person for the first time in over a year.

On Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported that the club had made tickets available to Platinum, Gold or 93:20 seasoncard holders having initially only offered tickets to supporters with over 24,000 loyalty points.

READ MORE: Man City release Super League statement

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

On Tuesday however, Ben Ransom of Sky Sports reported that Manchester City had finally sold out their 2,000 seat allocation for Sunday’s final.

2,000 Manchester City supporters as well as 2,000 Spurs fans will join 4,000 further footballing fans at Wembley, with local residents and NHS staff expected to make up the 8,000 capacity, as Pep Guardiola’s side seek to win the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra 

40398697
News

Manchester City sell-out Wembley ticket allocation

1000381320
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

1002058462
Match Coverage

Nathan Aké partnering John Stones, Raheem Sterling to start! - Predicted Team: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (PL)

EzfCi9iWEAAwvmX
News

Leaked: Man City 2021/2022 home kit featuring Sergio Aguero tribute

sipa_28853660
Transfer Rumours

Contrasting reports over future of Man City star - claims of 'family and friends being informed' of choice

sipa_32149037 (2)
News

"Football is for the fans!", "That was quick lol" - How Man City players are reacting to Super League exit on Social Media

UEFA-flag
News

UEFA president releases statement showing 'delight' at welcoming Man City back to 'European football family'

sipa_32771341
News

Man City release European Super League statement