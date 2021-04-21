Manchester City sell-out Wembley ticket allocation

Manchester City will have 2,000 supporters at Wembley on Sunday afternoon after the club sold out their allocation, according to Ben Ransom of Sky Sports.

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham on Sunday will be the second of a series of events led by the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, as part of a planned staged return of fans to football stadia.

A total of 8,000 supporters are expected to be spread out around the 90,000 capacity stadium at the weekend, with 2,000 of those seats being occupied by Manchester City supporters.

The long list of requirements, coupled with the events of past days made it reportedly difficult to sell out the opportunity for a small number of Manchester City fans to see their team in-person for the first time in over a year.

On Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported that the club had made tickets available to Platinum, Gold or 93:20 seasoncard holders having initially only offered tickets to supporters with over 24,000 loyalty points.

On Tuesday however, Ben Ransom of Sky Sports reported that Manchester City had finally sold out their 2,000 seat allocation for Sunday’s final.

2,000 Manchester City supporters as well as 2,000 Spurs fans will join 4,000 further footballing fans at Wembley, with local residents and NHS staff expected to make up the 8,000 capacity, as Pep Guardiola’s side seek to win the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

