Manchester City Send Therapist With Erling Haaland On International Duty

There is no league action for the next two weeks and Manchester City have decided to monitor Erling Haaland's progress.

Manchester City started the season in great form getting wins against West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with big back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before opening up their Champions League campaign with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla.

The Premier League Champions followed that win up with another one in Europe against German giants Borussia Dortmund having to come from behind.

IMAGO / TT

After the postponement of Premier League fixture City got back to league action with a simple victory of Wolves.

The main man in all of those games has been their new signing Erling Haaland who has took to life in England and under Pep Guardiola with ease as the only game he didn't score in was against Bournemouth.

Unfortunately for Manchester City fans they won't be able to watch their new star man in light blue for two weeks due to the international break.

Manchester City send therapist with Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola will want Haaland in the best possible state when he gets back to Manchester so the club have decided to send a sports therapist with him to track his progress.

City sports therapist Mario Pafundi will be joining the camp to monitor Haaland's training ahead of a return to Premier League action with a hope he avoids injury in Norway's Nation League games against Slovenia and Serbia.

