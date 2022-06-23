Skip to main content
Manchester City SEO Ferran Soriano Speaks Out About Erling Haaland's Injury Record

The Norwegian striker has been turning heads in the footballing world since he came onto the scene for Red Bull Salzburg and now Ferran Soriano has shared his joy of Manchester City capturing their main target.

Soriano has been the CEO of the Premier League Champions since 2012 overseeing major success in the past ten years.

Ferran Soriano

Soriano celebrating 

Due to City playing a false nine system for the past two seasons Haaland will be their first out an out striker since club legend Sergio Aguero so the expectations are high considering how well his time at Borussia Dortmund went.

He played 87 games for the German club scoring 83 goals which is an extraordinary record.

Soriano has been speaking to the Dr. Football Podcast about the big money signing and he mentioned how he believes Haaland will break records as he said: "I can say that (records will be broken)."

He continued: "The one thing I will say for all the Manchester City fans, we’ll have to be patient. Anybody getting into our team needs time."

One slight concern amongst supporters when he signed was any injury concerns, Soriano addressed that saying: "“Obviously we looked at this with detail and we are convinced that he is fit and that he can play at the maximum level.

"This is just the medical conversation and we’ve done every check that we will do, and we are confident."

Haaland

Haaland on international dityv

Time will tell if his injury record will catch up on him in his debut season in the Premier League.

