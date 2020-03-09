Man City star showed 'no signs of discontent' after being dropped for Real Madrid clash

Sergio Agüero has shown no signs of discontent after being left out of the starting line-up against Real Madrid, according to James Robson from the Evening Standard.

Agüero, who is City's all-time top goalscorer, was a surprise omission from the XI when Guardiola's team went to face the Spanish giants on their own turf last month. The Citizens came from behind to win 2-1, with Agüero's fellow striker Gabriel Jesus bagging the crucial equaliser.

However, despite rumours at the time claiming that Agüero was publicly unhappy with his exclusion, fresh reports indicate this was not the case. In fact, they go on to say that Agüero's acceptance of his place on the bench has even convinced City bosses that the player won't be "running for the door" when the summer window opens.

Agüero has scored 23 times so far this season, making him City's highest-scoring player of the campaign so far.

