Manchester City Set Asking Price for Raheem Sterling - Club Open to Selling Star Winger Ahead of Contract Talks

Manchester City will hold contract renewal talks with Raheem Sterling at the end of the season, according to a new report, which has mentioned that the Premier League champions could sell the forward in the summer.

There remains a sense of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, with less than 18 months left on his existing contract at Manchester City.

Sterling, who was open to the idea of leaving in January following interest from Barcelona, had turned the ship around with a host of match-winning performances since his return to the lineup after being out of favour in the opening stages of the campaign.

The England international has registered 13 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, which sums up just how crucial Sterling has been for Pep Guardiola despite being unhappy with his playing time since the business end of the previous campaign.

According to Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of The Times, Manchester City will hold contract renewal talks with Sterling at the end of the season, with many amongst the club's fanbase expected the winger to commit his future to the league leaders after his incredible turn in form since November.

However, the Premier League champions could decide to cash in on Sterling if he refuses to sign a new contract in the summer, and are likely to demand a sum upwards of the £50 million fee they spent on the attacker in 2015.

Sterling is expected to start against Tottenham in his side's Premier League meeting with Antonio Conte's men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, as Manchester City look to restore their advantage at the top of the table to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's tie with Leeds on Sunday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra