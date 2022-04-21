Manchester City Set for Major Financial Loss Following Raheem Sterling Stance on Future

Raheem Sterling is ready to let his existing Manchester City contract run down and expire in the summer of 2023, before subsequently leaving the club on a free transfer, as per a recent report.

Manchester City are looking forward to a number of potential incoming signings this summer.

The Etihad club have already wrapped up a £14 million move for promising River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, and are understood to be closing in on the staggering signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, to fill the striker-sized hole left behind by the recently departed Sergio Aguero.

However, with the potential of two forward players joining Pep Guardiola's squad for the 2022/2023 campaign, a number of departures in the coming seasons could be on the cards to ensure the squad does not become bloated.

IMAGO / PA Images One potential exit appears to be Raheem Sterling, as Football Insider 24/7 have revealed that the 27-year-old winger is ready to run down his contract and leave the club as a free agent. IMAGO / PA Images Raheem Sterling's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and while some have suggested that clubs around Europe may swoop in for him this summer, it appears he is set to let his deal expire. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As per the report, Raheem Sterling is in 'no rush' to settle his future and is happy to stay at Etihad Stadium next season, without signing an extension.

The winger has been a key member of Pep Guardiola's most successful Manchester City squads over the past few years, with his most impressive campaign coming in 2018/2019, when his 25 goals and 17 assists across all competitions helped push the Blues to a never before seen domestic treble triumph.

However, in recent seasons, Raheem Sterling has seen both his form, and his minutes drop dramatically, which is said to have lead to a lot of frustration for the player.

As a result, the winger will look for a new adventure in the coming seasons in an effort to reignite his career, barring a major turn around in his views towards his Manchester City career in the coming months.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube