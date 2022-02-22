Skip to main content

Manchester City Set For Second 'High-Profile' Departure of the Year

Manchester City's chief financial officer, Andy Young is set to leave the club after six years on the board, according to a recent report.

Ever since the takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008, behind the scenes, Manchester City have put together a solid structure that has led to incredible on-field success.

Bringing in Txiki Begeristain and Ferran Soriano, the transition to appoint Pep Guardiola was seamless and he is now enduring the longest managerial stint of his career - owing largely to how comfortable he feels.

The multi-million City Football Academy complex accommodates it, but the people the Blues have running the club are certainly the best in the business.

Part of that - including creating a trophy-winning team on the pitch - means freshening up the roster becomes vitally important. 

According to a report by Jack Gaughan in the Mail, Manchester City's chief financial officer Andy Young is set to become the second high-profile departure from the club's hierarchy this year. 

Read More

This comes after director Mohamed Al Mazrouei left his position last month following 12 years on the board. 

Young is part of the City Football Group network which currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China. 

His role on the board was being a part of the CFG's leadership team, which is a group beneath the board of directors - involved in making major decisions on where is next best for the group to expand.

The Mail also adds that Manchester City are now actively looking for his successor.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008668383h
News

Manchester City Set For Second 'High-Profile' Departure of the Year

By Harry Siddall
just now
Aguero Barcelona Presser Cover
News

Sergio Aguero Reveals Threat of Heart Attack Prior to Retirement and Discusses Uncertainty Over Covid Vaccine or Virus Impact

By Srinivas Sadhanand
29 minutes ago
imago1007060185h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Everton vs Man City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
45 minutes ago
VOYCENOW x OneFootball 3
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper Teams Up With OneFootball to Launch New Fashion Collection

By Freddie Pye
1 hour ago
Pep Cover Close
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Why Manchester City's Premier League Title Run-In Will Be 'Difficult' Following Tottenham Loss

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
Kane chomu
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Following Tottenham Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
CIty Players Cover vs Spurs Home
News

"We Were Who We Normally Were" - Pep Guardiola Defends Manchester City's Display in Tottenham Loss

By Srinivas Sadhanand
14 hours ago
imago1006799192h
Transfer Rumours

Swansea City Given Option to Extend Manchester City Defender's Loan Until End of Next Season

By Harry Winters
15 hours ago