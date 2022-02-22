Manchester City Set For Second 'High-Profile' Departure of the Year

Manchester City's chief financial officer, Andy Young is set to leave the club after six years on the board, according to a recent report.

Ever since the takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008, behind the scenes, Manchester City have put together a solid structure that has led to incredible on-field success.

Bringing in Txiki Begeristain and Ferran Soriano, the transition to appoint Pep Guardiola was seamless and he is now enduring the longest managerial stint of his career - owing largely to how comfortable he feels.

The multi-million City Football Academy complex accommodates it, but the people the Blues have running the club are certainly the best in the business.

Part of that - including creating a trophy-winning team on the pitch - means freshening up the roster becomes vitally important.

According to a report by Jack Gaughan in the Mail, Manchester City's chief financial officer Andy Young is set to become the second high-profile departure from the club's hierarchy this year.

This comes after director Mohamed Al Mazrouei left his position last month following 12 years on the board.

Young is part of the City Football Group network which currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

His role on the board was being a part of the CFG's leadership team, which is a group beneath the board of directors - involved in making major decisions on where is next best for the group to expand.

The Mail also adds that Manchester City are now actively looking for his successor.

