Manchester City Set to Announce Signing of Erling Haaland TODAY

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Erling Haaland TODAY, according to an emerging report.

After months and months of speculation, it looks like Manchester City are finally about to secure their long-term replacement for Sergio Agüero.

Last summer, the Blues were keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, but chairman Daniel Levy blocked any approach from the reigning Premier League champions. 

They quickly moved on to securing one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, Erling Haaland. 

The Borussia Dortmund star has a £63 million release clause that becomes active this summer, with City set to active the fee after personal terms were agreed with the player around a month ago. 

Haaland's medical was completed in Brussels, Belgium yesterday, away from a lot of media attention and the player has since returned to Dortmund to say his goodbyes. 

According to Pol Ballus at the Times, City are set to announce the signing of Erling Haaland TODAY.

Dortmund are reportedly finalising the announcement of the 21-year-old departure, with both clubs expected to announce that the deal has gone through in the coming hours.

This information has been further confirmed by City's Athletic journalist, Sam Lee.

In the wake of the Times' report, Lee has said City will pay just €60 million to Dortmund for Haaland, not the €75 million that has been widely reported for months.

With Haaland's signing, Guardiola is handed endless possibilities. His star-studded squad have acquired one of the most clinical forwards in the game - operating at almost a goal a game. 

City will only benefit from having such a natural in-the-box operator in their starting XI. Guardiola has stumbled across a genius false nine system, but adding a striker will certainly raise the level of performance significantly.

Particularly in the Champions League, where City have been victims of missing some guilt-edge chances.

