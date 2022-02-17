Manchester City Set to Battle Arsenal and Newcastle United for Serie A Forward Amid Contract Renewal Talks

Manchester City have joined the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, according to reports.

Manchester City have shown no hesitation when it comes to strengthening their squad depth over recent seasons.

It is well known that Pep Guardiola prefers to have multiple options in nearly every position in the squad to promote competition within the team, which has been a major factor in his side's domestic success since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Despite the attacking riches possessed by the Premier League champions, some reports have suggested that they could be throwing their hat in the ring for one of Europe's top up-and-coming forward prospects.

As per information from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester City have joined the Newcastle United and Arsenal in monitoring the progress of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao, who has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Italy in recent campaigns, has registered a tally of seven goals and three assists from the left wing for the Rossoneri this season.

And while the 22-year-old's current contract at the San Siro does not expire until 2024, the Italian club plan to tie down the Portugal international for 'as long as possible' in an attempt to fend off interest from the Premier League, according to The Sun.

It has been mentioned that Manchester City have held a long-standing interest in the winger, but no official bid was submitted for the Portuguese star, who moved to AC Milan from Lille in 2019.

More recently, Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to secure Leao's signature if he decides to move on from the Serie A, but the financial might of both Manchester City and Newcastle United can not be overlooked if it comes to a bidding war.

