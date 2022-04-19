Manchester City Set to Close Erling Haaland Deal IN THE NEXT WEEK After Agreeing Terms With Forward's Camp

Manchester City are expected to finalise a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the next week or so after reaching an agreement with the Norwegian's representatives over a summer move to the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

After failing to clinch the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero last summer, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City began the season in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite their January deadline day acquisition of Julian Alvarez from River Plate - who is expected to head to Manchester at some point in the summer - the Blues have been leading the race to complete the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

It has been the belief amongst many quarters that Manchester City were in pole position to secure the arrival of Haaland ahead of an impending decision on the 21-year-old's future by the forward and his representatives.

IMAGO / Thomas Frey A new report from Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail on Monday evening revealed that the Premier League have agreed personal terms with the Norwegian, who is set to earn upwards of £500,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium should City close a deal for the Borussia Dortmund talisman. IMAGO / Michael Weber It has been mentioned in the same report that if events go as planned following a breakthrough in negotiations with Haaland's camp, City should finalise a deal for the Leeds-born striker 'in the next week or so' before triggering his £63 million release clause in the summer. IMAGO / Eibner It was reported back in March that Manchester City had a deal in place to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign, though Real Madrid's interest in the forward managed to keep the race alive.

However, it has been reported this week that City have remained 'quietly confident' on Haaland's signature throughout negotiations with the Norway international's camp, with Pep Guardiola having 'craved' the signing of the young forward.

However, with sources close to Spanish giants revealing that Madrid are prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City could wrap up a deal for Haaland very soon and complete arguably the biggest transfer in the club's history.

Pep Guardiola's side remain in the running to retain the Premier League title and possibly go one step further in Europe after their crushing defeat to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final in Porto, with the Blues set to face Real Madrid in the last four of this year's competition.

