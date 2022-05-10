Skip to main content

Manchester City Set to Escape UEFA Ban Following Post-Real Madrid Reaction

After failing to put any of their players up for interview after last week's heartbreaking Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid, Manchester City have now found out whether they will face a UEFA penalty for their actions.

Despite Manchester City being largely viewed as the better side on the balance of play across both legs in the Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid put on a classic comeback for the ages with a 3-1 win in the dying embers at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Pep Guardiola accepted after the contest that ‘everyone was sad’ within the City dressing room, as the manner of their exit was gut-wrenching to say the least, especially after looking dead set to reach their second final in Europe’s elite competition in succession.

It was also revealed by the ever-reliable Martin Blackburn of the Sun that Pep Guardiola had decided to leave the Manchester City squad alone for two days to come to terms with their exit from the Champions League.

However, one interesting revelation has been disclosed about the English giants’ reaction to the loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s men immediately after the contest, which could have landed them in trouble.

As per a report by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Manchester City are not expected to be hit with a financial penalty by UEFA, after having failed to put any of their players up for an interview following their defeat in the Spanish capital.

It has also been mentioned that the reason why Manchester City escaped the breach is because UEFA rules state that a warning is given in the case of such first-time offences, with further such violations being subject to fines.

Ultimately, it is understandable why Manchester City's players were not in the ideal state of mind to recount the events of the clash so soon after, as their side crashed out of the competition in such harsh circumstances.

However, there is no doubting the Premier League champions’ reaction after taking a much-needed breather, as they bounced back in style with a 5-0 annihilation of Newcastle United to stamp their authority in the ongoing Premier League title race.

