Manchester City Set to Make Decision on Attacking Duo's Future Ahead of Impending Contract Talks

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could be heading towards the exit door at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report, which states that Manchester City will soon need to make a decision on the attacking pair's respective futures at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions made it three wins on the spin as they sealed a stylish 4-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road, with Raheem Sterling netting a treble and Phil Foden scoring his first league goal since December.

Gabriel Jesus remained unavailable for Pep Guardiola's side after being left out of the matchday squad against Brentford last week, though a fitness update on the Brazil international is expected ahead of Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

While Sterling has turned the ship around since November after being heavily linked with an exit at the start of the campaign, Jesus has endured a quieter run of proceedings recently despite making a strong start to the campaign.

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, Manchester City are currently considering whether they want to tie the aforementioned duo to renewed contracts - with less than 18 months on the attackers' existing deals at the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, it has been reported that the Sky Blues will not stand in the way of either Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling should they again seek a departure from the club this summer after being open to a move away from Manchester last summer.

Speaking recently to Give Me Sport, Jones said: "From what I have heard from people around (Manchester) City, one issue that is interesting centres around Jesus and Sterling contract talks.

“I think we are heading towards a time when a decision needs to be made over what is happening next with both players. And as is almost always the case with (Manchester) City, they will not force anyone to stay.”

