Manchester City Set to Make Eight-Figure Payment to Aston Villa as part of £100 Million Jack Grealish Deal

The second of three instalments reportedly agreed to within negotiations for Jack Grealish's £100 million transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City is due soon, according to new information.

As the first season of Jack Grealish's Manchester City career winds down, the Etihad club will soon have to stump up the next payment to polish off the £100 million transfer fee agreed with Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

The record breaking move saw Grealish sign a six-year contract with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with an understanding in various quarters being that the England international is earning a weekly fee in the region of £200,000.

Aston Villa unsurprisingly pulled out all the stops to try and convince Grealish to stay at the club, with one suggestion being that the Midlands club were willing to match whatever wage package Manchester City were offering to the 26-year-old.

However, Jack Grealish was unable to turn down the opportunity to work with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in particular, and compete for the biggest trophies at the very top of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images According to a new report from Football Insider 24/7, the overall £100 million fee agreed to between Manchester City and Aston Villa for Jack Grealish is being paid in three equal instalments of £33 million, across three transfer windows. IMAGO / Sportimage The second of those instalments, according to the information of Football Insider, is due to the Midlands club soon, with the third due in the summer of 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

On the pitch, Jack Grealish has taken some time to find his feet at the Etihad Stadium, while his tally of four goals and three assists for Manchester City has left some calling for more.

However, Pep Guardiola recently spoke on the subject, pointing out that the statistics do not tell the whole story of a player's contribution to the team.

"Statistics never existed before," Pep Guardiola said.

"It's how you play today if you perform to your maximum, to your best, help your teammates to make the process defensively and offensively better - it's enough."

Guardiola continued, "He's [Grealish] playing good. I would tell him - I wouldn't tell you - if he's not playing good, but that's not the case."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube