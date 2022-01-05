Manchester City Set to Offer Sergio Aguero Opportunity to Return to Etihad Stadium

Manchester City are set to offer Sergio Aguero an opportunity to return to the club, following his premature retirement from football last year.

The legendary Premier League forward was forced into an early retirement from professional football, after a cardiac problem was detected following breathing difficulties during a La Liga match with Barcelona.

Since an emotional retirement from football, which was confirmed via an official press conference at the Camp Nou with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Joan Laporte in attendance, Sergio Aguero has been enjoying life back home in Argentina.

However, such is the high regard in which Aguero is held back at the Etihad Stadium, that a new report had detailed a possible offer from Manchester City to reintroduce the 32 year-old onto their payroll.

According to an exclusive report from Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City are ready to offer Sergio Aguero an ambassadorial role within the football club.

It is stated that Manchester City are currently exploring the possible ways of reintroducing Sergio Aguero into the club’s payroll, with an ambassadorial role seen as the most likely option.

In addition to a possible return, Aguero is also set to witness the erection of a statue dedicated to his career at Manchester City outside the Etihad Stadium - standing alongside his iconic and legendary former teammates, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Manchester City fans are also hoping to see the announcement of a testimonial dedicated to Sergio Aguero in the coming months, however much will depend on Government restrictions concerning the Coronavirus pandemic.

There is of course the possibility of combining any Sergio Aguero testimonial with one dedicated to David Silva - who left the club for La Liga giants Real Sociedad in the midst of the pandemic, with matches behind closed doors.

