Man City Set to REFUSE Two Players' Participation in World Cup Qualifiers Next Month

Manchester City are set to hold back two of their first-team players from next month's World Cup qualifiers, due to the threat of UK Coronavirus quarantine rules, according to emerging information.

While the Premier League and domestic campaigns are back underway across the globe, Covid-19 restrictions remain in place for foreign travel to and from the UK and could cause havoc next month.

World Cup qualifying matches are scheduled for September, and with some nations on the UK's 'red list' for travel, Premier League clubs are contemplating whether to prevent some of their stars from reporting for international duty.

With Liverpool already making their stance of holding back players to avoid falling victim to quarantine rules, Manchester City are reportedly set to follow suit with two of their first-team players.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

According to the information of Ben Rumsby at the Telegraph, Manchester City will not be letting Ederson and Gabriel Jesus play for Brazil in next month's World Cup qualifiers due to Coronavirus quarantine rules.

At present, the City pair would be forced into a quarantine in government approved hotels for a period of 10 days upon returning from Brazil - meaning that they would miss the likes of City's trip to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Additional reporting on the situation from the Times states that City would prevent Ederson and Jesus from joining the Brazil squad, unless the relevant authorities can find a solution whereby both would not have to quarantine.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Manchester City are due to play their final game of the new season before the upcoming international break this weekend, as they take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's squad will be looking to end the first month of the campaign on a high, after one defeat and one win in the opening two games of the defence of their Premier League crown.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra