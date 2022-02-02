Manchester City Set to Rival Inter Milan in Pursuit of Argentina International Striker

A new report from Italy has claimed that Manchester City could be set to rival Inter Milan in the pursuit of Juventus and Argentina forward, Paulo Dybala in the coming summer.

Manchester City remained relatively quiet during the winter transfer window.

While the club finalised a reported £14 million deal for River Plate striker Julián Álvarez, the 22-year-old will not be joining the club until the summer at the very earliest, and upon completion of the Buenos Aires club's Copa Libertadores campaign.

However, the upcoming summer transfer window could well be a busy period for the Etihad club, as they have been widely linked to a number of big money targets from European football.

One surprising name to land on the list is Paulo Dybala, who is yet to extend his contract with Juventus and could be set to look for a move away from Turin in the summer.

According to the information of Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed and translated by Sempre Inter this week, Manchester City could rival Serie A giants Inter Milan for the Argentine's services for the 2022/23 season onwards.

As per the report, the Milan club are ready to swoop in and make Paulo Dybala an offer in the coming months, but they will likely face competition for his signature as he could be available without a transfer fee.

Although there are many big European sides keen on courting Dybala, it is said that Manchester City are the club immediately ready to rival Inter with an offer of their own.

While Paulo Dybala's skillset appears to be perfect for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, he would join a team overflowing with attacking talent - despite the outcry for a natural striker to join the club in the next six months.

The Premier League club's pursuit of the 28-year-old could signal the exit of some current players during the summer market, but there are no murmurs of any big departures as of yet.

